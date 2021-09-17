Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Pandemic leads to BMI increase, weight gain among children

items.[0].image.alt
KRIS file photo.
Kids are gaining weight during pandemic.
Kids are gaining weight during pandemic
Posted at 12:44 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 13:44:46-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new CDC study indicates young people appear to have gained a good bit of weight during the pandemic.

According to the study, the rate of Body Mass Index increase in children ages 2 to 19 nearly doubled.

Researchers collected BMI data on more than 400,000 children ages 2 to 19, with measurements taken before and during the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to school closures and fewer opportunities for physical activity and proper nutrition, leading to weight gain in kids and teens.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.