Pandemic leads to BMI increase, weight gain among children

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new CDC study indicates young people appear to have gained a good bit of weight during the pandemic.

According to the study, the rate of Body Mass Index increase in children ages 2 to 19 nearly doubled.

Researchers collected BMI data on more than 400,000 children ages 2 to 19, with measurements taken before and during the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to school closures and fewer opportunities for physical activity and proper nutrition, leading to weight gain in kids and teens.

