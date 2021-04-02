Pandemic-inspired luxury picnics are a booming business for a Corpus Christi woman

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi woman wanted to have a safe Thanksgiving gathering with her friends despite COVID-19 restrictions on the size of groups of people.

The luxury picnic that came out of that idea has now become a thriving business for her.

"A few days after Christmas, I was like, 'I’m going to do this,' " Pretty Picnics CC owner Miranda Bass said. "And the new year came around, and I did my first picnic. And from then it just kind of ignited."

So far, she's put on more than 25 picnics for people enjoying a date night or celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, and other occasions.

“You can expect really good food, fun, and games,” Bass said.

She bought elaborate decorations online and from local stores. The chocolate covered strawberries, charcuterie boards, and flowers that come with the picnic setup also come from Corpus Christi establishments.

“All of those things coming together is what makes it really great,” she said.

Pretty Picnics can take place in local parks, but if you want to provide your own alcoholic beverages, you should instead opt for the beach or other locations where regulations permit it.

Pricing starts at $125 for a couple, and goes up with each person to a maximum of 10 guests, per Centers for Disease Control guidelines on gatherings during the pandemic.

Bass created and runs the business with the help of her boyfriend and his father.

It puts limits on the number of picnics they can host, and with graduation season coming, the availabilities are filling up fast.

“It feels very accomplishing," she said. "But the best part is, it’s so rewarding to be a part of these little, intimate moments."