Other Texas summer camps closing because of COVID-19

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Camp Zephyr in Sandia isn't the only Texas-based summer camp to shut down after kids tested positive for COVID-19.

"Yeah, my tummy just hurts," said 8-year-old Mallory Grimes, who was one of six children who tested positive at Camp Goodwater in Georgetown this past week.

The camp is closed, as staff members are under a mandatory quarantine.

"I think we probably let our guard down a little bit, thinking that most things were getting back to normal," said Don Grimes, father of Mallory.

Camp Goodwater, which did not require a negative COVID-19 test for campers, will refund families for the days that were missed due to the cancellation.

And at the Bowie High School's Kiddie Cheer Camp in Austin, one person tested positive.

That camp has also closed down for the time being.

