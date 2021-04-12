Organizers determined to keep Bay Jammin' series afloat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Bay Jammin' Concert and Cinema Series needs your help.

Organizers are raising money to keep the series going this summer.

For 30 seasons the series has been held at the Cole Park Amphitheater.

Organizers are hoping there will be a 31st season.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bay Jammin’ Concert and Cinema Series was canceled during last summer.

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the nonprofit.

And officials are asking for donations to help keep the series afloat.

On Facebook one promoter said any donation can help.

It's particularly important because many of their partners - vendors in food and beverage and performers in the music industry - have been hit hard by the pandemic.

KRIS 6 News spoke with one band member who has performed here in the past.

He talked about how important this series is for the local music scene.

We'll have more on this story later this afternoon on KRIS 6 News at 5 and 6 p.m.

