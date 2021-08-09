Watch
Orange Grove ISD starts year following TEA mandates

First day of school started on Monday
Students at the Orange Grove ISD returned to classes for their first day of school today.
Posted at 6:49 PM, Aug 09, 2021
ORANGE GROVE, Texas — It was back to school on Monday for students at the Orange Grove ISD.

The district is following Texas Education Agency mandates with the start of the new school year.

The district says it’s up to the parents whether students wear masks in class. Also, students who come in close contact with a COVID-19 positive case will not be sent home to quarantine.

Howeve, those students who test positive or have symptoms will have to remain at home for 10 days.

The district says it will adjust these guidelines as necessary as it follows orders from the governor and the TEA.

