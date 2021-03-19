Menu

Online vaccination registration accepted 24 hours a day

Posted at 6:48 AM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 12:02:28-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning to gain steam across our area.

Nueces County leaders say they've provided more than 120,000 doses so far.

FEMA has announced it will award the county nearly $2.5 million to help with vaccinations.

“This is for vaccine administration, distribution,” Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said. “It also includes PPE and equipment and facility support. It’s really just tremendous.”

The county has announced it will take vaccine registrations online, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Once vaccines become available those who registered will be contacted and an appointment will be scheduled.

