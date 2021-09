CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A national nursing shortage is causing hospitals to pay more for patient care.

It's creating a hot market for those willing to travel.

Healthcare staffing firm Aya says they currently have about 48,000 openings for travel nurses.

According to the firm, those nurses are making up to $5,000 per week, m5 thousand dollars a week, more than what they made before the pandemic.

Health leaders say many nurses are either burned out, or opting to travel to make more money.