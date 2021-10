Despite the nursing shortage hospitals are experiencing, schools are actually seeing a rise in nursing student applications, according to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing.

The group reports that enrollment in nursing programs went up more than 5 percent in 2020.

But it's not all good news.

Schools are starting to experience their own shortage of nursing educators.

Faculty is expected to shrink by 25 percent by 2025, as nurses retire or leave because of job burnout.