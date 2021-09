The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District is reporting 218 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths on Friday.

The deaths are three women in their 50's and 60’s, with comorbidities including diabetes, hypertension, and hypothyroidism. This brings the death total in the county to 1,116.

The total case count in the county is now at 63,827 with 60,032 recovered.