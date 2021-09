Nueces County reports four deaths and 208 case of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The deaths were two men and two women in their 50’s, 60's and 80’s. Their comorbidities included diabetes, hyperlipidemia, dementia, cardiovascular accident, epilepsy, hypertension, heart disease, hypothyroidism and COPD. This brings the total deaths in the county to 1,089.

There are now 62,625 total case of COVID-19 in the county with 56,833 recovered.