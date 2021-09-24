Nueces County reports 109 COVID-19 cases, five deaths

Nueces County reports 109 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Friday.

The deaths reported were four men and one woman in their 30’s, 40’s, and 60’s. Their comorbidities included hypertension, diabetes, end-stage renal disease, and cholelithiasis. This brings the death count in the county to 1,160.

The total cases in the county are now at 64,672 with 60,969 recovered.

The Corpus Christ and Nueces County Public Health District also announced on Friday that the weekly COVID-19 health briefings are ending "as the recent COVID-19 surge has declined." They said they will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the area, and will hold briefings to inform the public should the need arise.