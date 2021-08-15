Watch
Nueces County reports 10 deaths, 80 new cases COVID-19 Sunday

Posted at 4:46 PM, Aug 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-15 17:59:16-04

Nueces County reports 10 deaths and 80 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Judge Barbara Canales says this might be one of the highest death counts to date in the county for the year 2021.

The 10 deaths were five men and five women in their 30's, 40's 50’s, 70's and 80's. Their comorbidities included heart disease, diabetes, morbid obesity, hypertension, and hypothyroidism

This brings the total number of deaths in the county to 905, and the total number of cases to 52,168. From the total number of cases, 46,216 have recovered.

