Nueces County receiving over $18M to expand vaccine efforts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District has announced receiving a grant from the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) to increase COVID-19 vaccination capacity in Nueces County.

The $18,073,609 grant, requires the Public Health District to submit a plan to boost COVID-19 vaccination distributions for the county, including high-risk and underserved populations.

“These funds will give the Health District the resources needed to get everyone in our community who wants a CoVID-19 vaccine to get vaccinated, quickly and equitably,” Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez said.

The grant extends through June 30, 2024.