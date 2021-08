CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County is reporting 315 new cases of COVID-19 and one death on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases in the county to 50,857, and the total number of deaths to 890. The death reported on Wednesday was a woman in her 60's with comorbidities including hyperlipidemia and diabetes.

Out of the total number of COVID-19 cases in the county, 45,384 have recovered.