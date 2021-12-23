Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

No local omicron cases yet, but health leaders say it's coming

COVID-19 cases for December already top previous month
items.[0].videoTitle
We're hearing from county and city leaders about the potential impact of the omicron variant in the Coastal Bend.
Omicron variant
Posted at 6:38 AM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 07:39:36-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We're hearing from county and city leaders about the potential impact of the omicron variant in the Coastal Bend.

During a meeting last night, they said so far in December there are 1,070 COVID-19 cases in Nueces County. That already surpasses November's count.

Right now, 53.7 percent of those cases involve people who are fully vaccinated.

Our health leaders also say, so far, there are no omicron cases in Nueces County, but that it's just a matter of time.

“Omicron is more contagious, it is much more contagious,” said Dr. Christopher Bird, a Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi associate professor. “The estimates I’ve seen show it two to five times more (contagious) which puts it more contagious than measles."

Bird adds that he thinks omicron will not have a severe impact on hospitalizations.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.