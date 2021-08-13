Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

No lCU beds remaining in Coastal Bend

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Daniel Cole/AP
There are no ICU beds in the Coastal Bend, according to the Coastal Bend Regional Advisory Council. (AP file photo/Daniel Cole)
No ICU beds in Coastal Bend
Posted at 3:03 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 16:07:50-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are no remaining ICU beds in the Coastal Bend, according to the Coastal Bend Regional Advisory Council.

Hilary Watt of the Coastal Bend Regional Advisory Council tells KRIS 6 News that as of noon Friday, hospitals Regional Advisory Council, as of noon today, hospitals are reporting that hospitals in the Coastal Bend area have no ICU beds.

They include the following counties: Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Duval, Kenedy, Kleberg, Jim Wells, McMullen, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio.

Administrators say they currently don't have people to staff those ICU rooms.

The Coastal Bend Regional Advisory Council is asking for all Coastal Bend residents to do their part and wear a face mask.

We'll have more on this breaking story when we learn about it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.