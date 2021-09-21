New COVID-19 vaccination clinic open in Robstown

ROBSTOWN, Texas — There's a new COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Robstown, located at the former Outlets at Corpus Christi shopping center in the old Nike store.

The Nueces County Health Department has two other clinics at La Palmera Mall and the Greenwood Senior Center.

Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez says a third location will be needed once the COVID-19 booster vaccine becomes available.

"We're thinking the boosters are probably going to be approved on Wednesay and so we probably will get the green light on Thursday from the Department of State Health Services," Rodriguez said.

The Pfizer booster is the only one be available currently available.

You can also get first and second doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson at the Robstown Clinic.

