The number of new cases of COVID-19 among children continues to rise.

According to a new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics shows that 72,000 new pediatric cases were reported last week.

A week before, the national children's case number was at 39,000.

The report also shows that children represented nearly 20 percent of the new weekly cases.

As of July 29, approximately 4.2 million children have tested positive since the pandemic began.