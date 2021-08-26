Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Mask order began for CCISD

Another mask order for Robstown ISD begins Friday
items.[0].videoTitle
Today was the first day of the Corpus Christi Independent School District's temporary mask mandate.
30-day facemask order started Thursday for CCISD
Posted at 6:39 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 19:41:13-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today was the first day of the Corpus Christi Independent School District's temporary mask mandate.

The mask requirement only applies to indoor settings.

It will remain in effect through at least Sept. 24, a 30-day period.

Parents do have the option to sign a student opt-out form for the requirement, which applies to students and staff.

The rise in local COVID-19 cases prompted CCISD to impose the temporary mask mandate.

The Robstown Independent School District will implement a similar mandate tomorrow.

Their mask mandate will be in effect until Sept. 27.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.