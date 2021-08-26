Mask order began for CCISD

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today was the first day of the Corpus Christi Independent School District's temporary mask mandate.

The mask requirement only applies to indoor settings.

It will remain in effect through at least Sept. 24, a 30-day period.

Parents do have the option to sign a student opt-out form for the requirement, which applies to students and staff.

The rise in local COVID-19 cases prompted CCISD to impose the temporary mask mandate.

The Robstown Independent School District will implement a similar mandate tomorrow.

Their mask mandate will be in effect until Sept. 27.

