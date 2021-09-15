Many Texans are skipping their second COVID-19 vaccinations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A surprising number of people in our state aren't getting the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Doctors say one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine isn't enough protection.

Numbers from the Texas Department of State Health Services show:

Just shy of 2 million Texans are due for a second shot.

About half of them are more than three months past their due date for their vaccination.

"I know too many people who have passed away because of this disease," Corpus Christi resident Cindy Reyes said. "And it's heartbreaking. And i don't understand why people won't get it."

If you missed your second dose, some doctors say that even three or four months between shots still can provide effective protection to battle COVID-19.