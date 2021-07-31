Local summer camps speak on their COVID-19 safety protocols

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a COVID-19 outbreak at Camp Zephyr in Sandia, other local camps continue to take precautions to ensure the safety of their campers.

The local YMCA and the South Texas Council of the Boy Scouts of America have both hosted summer camps throughout the summer months, and both say that they have not had a positive case of COVID-19 since they began their camps.

Scout Executive and CEO of the South Texas Council Boy Scouts of America Marty Sepulveda said they have been following the guidance of the CDC.

"We intentionally had very few or no indoor classes, everything was outdoors," he said.

Sepulveda said that this is just one measure that helped their camp stay safe. They also largely reduced the number of attendees to 100, and every single person is sleeping in individual tents to help stop the mitigation of the virus. Masks are optional.

"We highly recommend them when indoors and there is no social distancing," he said.

A camp is expected to take place this weekend at Camp Karankawa in Mathis.