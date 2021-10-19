Local health district hosting 'Ask the Experts' COVID-19 town hall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Citizens will have the opportunity to ask the local experts about the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We look forward to addressing any concerns the community has regarding COVID-19 Vaccines," says a release from the Corpus Christi - Nueces County Health District.
The virtual town hall event will take place Thursday at 7 p.m..
The panel of experts will be prepared to address questions about vaccine hesitancy, boosters versus additional doses, Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for vaccinations, the safety of the vaccine, and any other vaccine-related questions. You can submit questions for the town hall when you register to attend. Registration to attend the virtual town hall will be available until an hour before it starts at 6 p.m..
Who are the experts?
- Annette Rodriguez, Director, Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District
- Luis Wilmot, Assistant Director, Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District
- Dr. Moriam Ojelade, Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager, Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District
- Denzel Otokunrin, Epidemiologist and Public Health Administrator, Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District
- Dr. Srikanth Ramachandruni, Local Health Authority, Nueces County Infectious Disease Specialist
- Dr. Kim Onufrak, Clinical Director and Alternate Local Health Authority of Nueces County
- Dr. Osbert Blow – President and Chief Medical Officer, Christus Spohn Health System
- Dr. Mary Peterson – Executive Vice President and Chief Operation Officer, Driscoll Health System
- Dr. Jaime Fergie – Director of Infectious Disease, Driscoll Children’s Hospital
- Dr. Dean H. Hommer- Chief Medical Officer, Corpus Christi Medical Center
The conference will be live-streamed on the City of Corpus Christi Facebook page and YouTube Channel.