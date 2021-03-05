Local churches urge parishioners to follow COVID-19 mandates

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local Catholic churches will keep COVID-19 protocols in place even though the governor has rolled many of them back.

That's the word from a spokesperson for the Diocese of Corpus Christi.

The diocese says an official statement will be issued later today.

At Calallen Baptist Church, staff will still be required to wear masks.

People attending services won't be required to wear them but are encouraged to do so.

"Nothing is really different,” said Calallen Baptist Church youth minister Jacob Garcia. “We’re still asking people to wear masks and stay distant, I guess It's nice not to get mandated to wear these things but as a church we still wanna protect our people as best as we can.”

The church will also continue its online services.

