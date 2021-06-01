Watch
LIVE BLOG: DSHS hosting free vaccine clinic every Wednesday in Rockport

KRIS file photo.
Local information on our COVID-19 live blog.
Posted at 1:53 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 14:54:45-04

6/1 updates:

11:00 a.m - The Texas Department of State Health Services is offering a free vaccination clinic every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Rockport.

The clinic will be for those 12 and over at 400 Enterprise Boulevard #B. You can register in person or online at https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/txces/s/?language=en_us [getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov].

Call 361-878-3469 for more information.

