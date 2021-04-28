Jury trials resume at Nueces County Courthouse

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Court is back in session at the Nueces County Courthouse.

The county's first jury trial in 14 1/2 months began today.

Trials have been on pause since last year because of the pandemic.

There will be plenty of COVID-19 protocols in place.

The trial is being held in the Central Jury Room at the courthouse.

That provides plenty of space for social distancing.

But that's not the only safety measure in place.

“It is socially distanced, there is plexiglass, everybody is sanitizing, there are face coverings on everybody," 214th District Court Judge Inna Klein said. "This is probably the safest place you can be at this point."

Judge Sandra Watts is presiding over the first jury trial.

It is a criminal case.

