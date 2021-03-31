Jim Hogg County ISD conducts student vaccination event

HEBBRONVILLE, Texas — When the state opened vaccine availability to everyone 16 and up officials with the Jim Hogg County ISD made it a priority to get eligible students who wanted the vaccine access to it.

Today students started getting their first doses of the vaccine.

More than 50 Jim Hogg County ISD students signed up to get vaccinated here today.

Jim Hogg County Superintendent Dr. Suzanna Garza said the district is excited for the kids to be given the opportunity to get vaccinated.

Garza said it is important in keeping everyone in the community safe.

"We have so many students who are participating in extracurricular activities, some are face-to-face, some are remote,” Garza said. “So, keeping our students safe and healthy, keeping our staff healthy, it's a huge priority in the district."

Garza said about 96 percent of district staff is vaccinated for COVID-19 with the hope to get the students back to in-person instruction soon.

We did speak with some students today who were getting their vaccine.

They said there were some nerves, but overall they were excited for it.

We’ll have more from them later today about their vaccinations.

