In-person public comments set to return at council meetings

Public remarks begin at June 8 meeting
In-person public comments have not been allowed at Corpus Christi city council meetings for more than a year.
Posted at 5:30 PM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 18:30:00-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In-person public comments have not been allowed at Corpus Christi city council meetings for more than a year.

They were suspended in March 2020 because of CDC guidelines that discouraged large gatherings.

Those in-person public comments will once again be allowed beginning June 8.

COVID-19 safety protocols will still be in place.

Temperature checks and facial masks will be required for those attending the meeetings.

And social distancing will also be enforced in council chambers.

