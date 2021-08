CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If it's Thursday, it's time for Mayor Paulette Guajardo's weekly trip to discuss matters of city government with KRIS 6 News at Noon.

Guajardo discusses the city's newly approved ordinance surrounding cars parked in yards and the latest in the city's reaction to the spread of COVID-19 in our area.

KRIS 6 News at Noon anchor Paulo Salazar will meet with Guajardo during her weekly visit.