$50 H-E-B gift card giveaway coming at local vaccination clinic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A free $50 H-E-B gift card will be provided to those who receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a Sept. 4 event sponsored by the Herrman & Herrman law firm.

The Herrman & Herrman law firm will be conducting a COVID-19 vaccine holding a vaccine drive on Saturday, Sept. 4. Those participating will get the vaccine along with a $50 H-E-B gift card.

With COVID-19 numbers aggressively spiking across the area, Herrman & Herrman PLLC is dedicated to putting the community first and doing its part to protect the health and safety of our community.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Sept. 4 at the side parking lot of First United Methodist Church, 900 S. Shoreline Blvd.

In 2020, Herrman & Herrman PLLC provided nearly 100,000 face masks to residents in the local communities.

Those seeking to participate in the Sept. 4 event must register in advance of the Aug. 20 cutoff date.

“Everyone thought that COVID-19 was a thing of the past a number of weeks ago, but we are seeing that that clearly isn’t the case – and it’s happening in large part because large chunks of our community haven’t been vaccinated yet,” says Greg Herrman, managing partner of Herrman & Herrman PLLC. “We want to do our part to help people get vaccinated, even if that means having to offer a little incentive to get them there.

"Our community is ready to get back to normal, but we can’t do that if we aren’t working together as a team on this."

For more information, check out their website here, which includes a pre-registration form.

Only those who are not vaccinated and receive the vaccine on-site will be eligible for the gift card. There is a limit to one gift card per person for those who get vaccinated.