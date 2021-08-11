Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

$50 H-E-B gift card giveaway coming at local vaccination clinic

Herrmann & Herrmann will provide gift cards for those who get vaccinated
items.[0].image.alt
Dennis Kingsberry, KRIS
Herrman & Herrman law firm will provide a $50 gift card to those who receive their COVID-19 vaccinations at a Sept. 4 clinic at the First United Methodist Church, 900 S. Shoreline Blvd.
Free gift cards to those who get vaccinated at upcoming event
Posted at 11:25 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 12:40:20-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A free $50 H-E-B gift card will be provided to those who receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a Sept. 4 event sponsored by the Herrman & Herrman law firm.

The Herrman & Herrman law firm will be conducting a COVID-19 vaccine holding a vaccine drive on Saturday, Sept. 4. Those participating will get the vaccine along with a $50 H-E-B gift card.

With COVID-19 numbers aggressively spiking across the area, Herrman & Herrman PLLC is dedicated to putting the community first and doing its part to protect the health and safety of our community.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Sept. 4 at the side parking lot of First United Methodist Church, 900 S. Shoreline Blvd.

In 2020, Herrman & Herrman PLLC provided nearly 100,000 face masks to residents in the local communities.

Those seeking to participate in the Sept. 4 event must register in advance of the Aug. 20 cutoff date.

“Everyone thought that COVID-19 was a thing of the past a number of weeks ago, but we are seeing that that clearly isn’t the case – and it’s happening in large part because large chunks of our community haven’t been vaccinated yet,” says Greg Herrman, managing partner of Herrman & Herrman PLLC. “We want to do our part to help people get vaccinated, even if that means having to offer a little incentive to get them there.

"Our community is ready to get back to normal, but we can’t do that if we aren’t working together as a team on this."

For more information, check out their website here, which includes a pre-registration form.

Only those who are not vaccinated and receive the vaccine on-site will be eligible for the gift card. There is a limit to one gift card per person for those who get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.