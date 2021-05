CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Are you looking to get your child vaccinated for COVID-19?

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children 12 and up is happening next Monday and Wednesday at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Today, the Pfizer vaccine vaccine was provided at the school's Antonio E. Garcia Arts and Education Center at 2021 Agnes St.

It will be provided at the same place on Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Other vaccine clinics at the location will be held on May 24 and May 26.