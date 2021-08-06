Free COVID-19 drive-thru clinic held at old Spohn Memorial site

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District will conduct a mass COVID-19 drive-thru clinic until 7:30 p.m. Friday at the old Christus Spohn Memorial site.

Those 12 and older can get a first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

And those 18 and older can get first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine. Single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine also are available.

You can pre-register for the clinics online or just show up for the shots.

Drive-thru vaccinations are on a first-come, first-serve basis.