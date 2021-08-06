Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Free COVID-19 drive-thru clinic held at old Spohn Memorial site

Clinic will continue through 7:30 p.m. Friday
items.[0].videoTitle
The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District will conduct a mass COVID-19 drive-thru clinic until 7:30 p.m. Friday at the old Christus Spohn Memorial site.
COVID-19 drive-thru clinic set Friday in Corpus Christi
Posted at 11:48 AM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 14:08:21-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District will conduct a mass COVID-19 drive-thru clinic until 7:30 p.m. Friday at the old Christus Spohn Memorial site.

Those 12 and older can get a first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

And those 18 and older can get first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine. Single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine also are available.

You can pre-register for the clinics online or just show up for the shots.

Drive-thru vaccinations are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.