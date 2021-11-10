Food product 'challenges' expected through end of year

While food prices remain high, Americans spending at the grocery store remains steady.

The average weekly spending on groceries is about $144.

That's down from $161 a week during the height of the pandemic.

The head of the Food Industry Association expects product challenges to continue through the end of the year.

A big chunk of the rising prices is due to price increases on beef, pork and poultry.

One in five shoppers say they'll plan earlier for holiday meals, which industry experts encourage.

“And if we employ some flexibility and adaptability, 230 we may not always find exactly the product we're looking for in exactly the size we're looking for it,” Food Industry Association president and CEO Leslie Sarasin said. “But we will find products that will meet our needs as we do our grocery shopping for the coming months.”

Supply chain issues and a lack of grocery store workers is partly to blame for food supply problems.

