Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

First lady visits Texas to tout COVID-19 vaccines

Biden urges parents to get their kids vaccinated
items.[0].videoTitle
America's first lady and the U.S. Surgeon General visited Texas Children's Hospital to encourage parents to get their kids the COVID-19 vaccine.
Jill Biden visits Houston to tout COVID-19 vaccination for children
Posted at 1:14 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 14:14:42-05

HOUSTON, Texas — America's first lady and the U.S. Surgeon General visited Texas Children's Hospital to encourage parents to get their kids the COVID-19 vaccine.

Coronavirus is among the top ten causes of death for children in 2021, but it can be prevented with the vaccine in children as young as 5 years old.

First lady Jill Biden and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy toured a pediatric vaccination clinic in Houston on Sunday as part of their awareness campaign.

An infectious disease specialist with the Children's Hospital says demand for the pediatric vaccine has been very high.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.