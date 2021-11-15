First lady visits Texas to tout COVID-19 vaccines

HOUSTON, Texas — America's first lady and the U.S. Surgeon General visited Texas Children's Hospital to encourage parents to get their kids the COVID-19 vaccine.

Coronavirus is among the top ten causes of death for children in 2021, but it can be prevented with the vaccine in children as young as 5 years old.

First lady Jill Biden and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy toured a pediatric vaccination clinic in Houston on Sunday as part of their awareness campaign.

An infectious disease specialist with the Children's Hospital says demand for the pediatric vaccine has been very high.