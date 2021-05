SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Get ready for the return of a South Texas favorite activity.

Fiesta will be returning in San Antonio and it's only 44 days away.

The annual festival starts on June 17 and will last until June 27.

There are 50 different events on Fiesta's schedule this year. That's a decrease from the 115 events that normally occur during Fiesta.

Face masks and social distancing will be required this year.