FBISD will no longer require masks at its outdoor activities

KRIS file image.
Posted at 3:42 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 16:42:58-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flur Bluff ISD will no longer require masks to be worn during its outdoor activities.

Flour Bluff Superintendent Velma Soliz-Garcia announced in a You Tube post that the move will be effective on Saturday.

It will include sporting events on FBISD's campuses.

Soliz-Garcia ways the reason they are making masks optional at these events is to align its policy with the newly released CDC national guidelines on mask-wearing requirements outdoors.

The district hit another milestone this week with no active COVID-19 cases reported.

