Emergency SNAP food benefits to continue through May

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has provided $246 million in emergency SNAP food benefits for the month of May.

The USDA provided the funding as part of the Pandemic Recovery Program.

HHSC received federal approval to extend the maximum allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size.

All SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.

This is in addition to the more than $3.1 billion in benefits provided to Texans since April 2020.

