Eight new COVID-19 deaths, 221 new cases on Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local health officials announced Friday they have received notification of eight new COVID-19 related deaths and 221 new local COVID-19 cases.

The new fatalities push the pandemic-wide death total in Nueces County to 1,085.

the patients included four males and four females with ages ranging in their 30’s, 50’s, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s. Comorbidities included hypertension, heart disease, asthma, obesity, and COPD.

The new cases push the pandemic-wide case count to 62,417. Of that total, 56,427 have recovered.