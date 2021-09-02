Doctors concerned about possible link between juvenile diabetes, COVID

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Doctors are concerned about a possible connection between juvenile diabetes cases linked to COVID-19.

That's what Nueces County health officials are warning parents.

Out of the 495 COVID-19 cases reported yesterday, almost 200 cases - or about 40 percent - were children. The age group 0 to 19 -- testing positive the most for the virus right now in our area.

The state's health department reports more than 14 percent of Hispanics in Texas have diabetes, raising some concerns.

"Those who have underlying conditions for example, very important for us," said Dr. Jaime Fergie. "Those who are obese, those that have diabetes have a much higher risk. They get a much more complicated infection."

So what can you do to keep your child safe?

Health experts say you can encourage your children to live a healthy lifestyle, both in diet and exercise.

And of course, if they're eligible get them vaccinated.