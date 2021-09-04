Delta plus variant is still very new to medical experts

CORPUS CHRISTI — As the Coastal bend is experiencing a high number in COVID-19 cases and deaths, a new variant known as the Delta plus variant has emerged.

The new variant is a sub-variant of the regular Delta strain, health experts don't know how exactly it effects the human immune system just yet but believes symptoms could be the same as the Delta variant.

Dr. Lonnie Schwritlich with Physicians Premier

"Everybody seems to react a little different to it" He said. "Each individual person has their own response in whether they have no symptoms at all, minimal symptoms, florid symptoms or have no symptoms and then at day 6 or 7, you crash and burn and get in trouble."

The Nueces County health authority Dr. Ram says that our vaccination rate is growing but not fast enough.

"When you compare it to our neighbors in the south, we are far far behind in vaccinations which is surprising in Corpus Christi, a vibrant community." He said.

Now the best thing to do to avoid the virus is to continue to follow CDC guidelines and if you are not vaccinated, you should do so as soon as possible to help stop the spread of the virus.

