Danaher will miss Calallen's first game after testing COVID positive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Legendary Calallen football coach Phil Danaher will be missing along the sidelines for the Wildcats’ season opener tonight at Gregory-Portland.

Danaher will not be at tonight’s game, which is our Friday Night Fever Game of the Week, because he is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 72-year-old Danaher, winningest coach in Texas high school football history, has led the Wildcats to a record playoff streak of 36 consecutive seasons.

Danaher is expected back on the sidelines next week when the Cats open their home schedule against Jourdanton.

