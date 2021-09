CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CVS Health is set to hire 25,000 employees during a one-day national career event.

The company is recruiting for clinical and retail jobs on Friday.

Pharmacists, pharmacy techs, nurses, and store associates are in high demand to support the upcoming flu season and to continue COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.

Available positions include full, part-time and temporary workers.

Candidates can text CVS to 25000 to begin the application process.