COVID-19 vaccine clinics at CHRISTUS Spohn Beeville and American Bank Center this week

Posted at 1:03 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 14:03:48-05

Vaccine distributions are in full swing as shipments of the Pfizer vaccine have made their way into the Coastal Bend this week.

CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Beeville

On Wednesday March 3 and Thursday March 4, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital in Beeville will be providing vaccines to the most vulnerable in the Beeville community.

The clinic on March 3 will be a second dose distribution for those who received their first doses from the hospital on Feb. 10 and 11. Vaccines will be first come, first serve from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., and you will need your CDC Vaccination Record card.

The clinic on March 4 will be a first dose distribution. It will be appointment-only, and you can sign up online, or by calling one of these numbers:

  • 361-354-2978
  • 361-354-2841
  • 361-354-2861
  • 361-534-9333

American Bank Center

The city of Corpus Christi and Driscoll Children’s Hospital are hosting a vaccine distribution on Thursday March 4 and Friday March 5 at the American Bank Center.

Vaccines are by appointment only, and you can sign up online or by calling 1-844-977-1477.

