Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

COVID-19 vaccinations now offered at CCISD high schools

Vaccinations for those 16 and older with parental permission
items.[0].image.alt
Federica Narancio/AP
COVID-19 vaccinations are available with parental permission at all CCISD high schools including special campuses. (Federica Narancio/AP)
COVID-19 vaccinations available at CCISD high schools
Posted at 12:56 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 14:02:37-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A partnership involving the CCISD, Driscoll Children's Hospital and the Nueces County Health Department will result in offering COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment at each CCISD high-school campus.

Special campuses are included in the vaccination plan. Parental permission is required.

If parents are interested in allowing their children 16 years of age and up to receive the Pfizer vaccine during the school day at their campus, this brief questionnaire must be answered.

And for more information on vaccine resources, visit the COVID-19 Information Center here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.