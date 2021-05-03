COVID-19 vaccinations now offered at CCISD high schools

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A partnership involving the CCISD, Driscoll Children's Hospital and the Nueces County Health Department will result in offering COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment at each CCISD high-school campus.

Special campuses are included in the vaccination plan. Parental permission is required.

If parents are interested in allowing their children 16 years of age and up to receive the Pfizer vaccine during the school day at their campus, this brief questionnaire must be answered.

And for more information on vaccine resources, visit the COVID-19 Information Center here.

