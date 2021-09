ROBSTOWN, Texas — Nueces County has announced the closing of two more vehicle registration offices due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

The offices in Robstown and Port Aransas will be closed for about two weeks starting on Friday.

The Bishop office and the office in the Nueces County Courthouse were closed, also because of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Both of those offices are expected to open again next week.

Officials continue to remind everyone that renewals can be done online or at any H-E-B store.