CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The weather resulting from Tropical Storm Nicholas has forced the local health district to close several local COVID-19 clinics.

Three locations across the city remain closed, including a vaccination site on Greenwood, the Spohn Memorial COVID-19 testing site and the Regeneron Infusion Clinic at Physician’s West Plaza.

But the Rapid Infusion Center at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds in Kingsville will remain open until 7 p.m. today.