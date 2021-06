CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Have you lost your job, or had your income reduced because of the pandemic?

There's some good news from Nueces County.

The county's Department of Social Services has $14,000 availabe to help people who need help with their utility bills.

To be eligible for that assistance, you'll need to meet certain income guidelines.

For more information, call the Nueces County Department of Social Service at 361-888-0837