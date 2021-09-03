County health officials release 11 new COVID-19 deaths

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health Department public health district received notification of 11 new COVID-19 related deaths on Friday.

The new numbers push the county's death toll during the pandemic to 1,038.

The 11 deceased patients on Friday included seven males and four females with ages ranging in their 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s and 80’s. Comorbidities included asthma, diabetes, and hypertension.

Officials also received word of 285 new cases, pushing the total case count during the pandemic to 60,394. Of that total, 53,249 have recovered.