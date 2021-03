Corpus Christi-Nueces County set to distribute 25,000 vaccines next week

First and second dose vaccination clinics are set for next week for all adults over the age of 18. Find out where vaccines are being administered and how to register below.

American Bank Center

Monday March 29 ( Moderna)

8,000 first doses available

Hosted by Corpus Christi–Nueces County Public Health District

Tuesday March 30 (Moderna)

2,000 first dose and 5,000 second dose available

Hosted by Corpus Christi–Nueces County Public Health District

Wednesday March 31 (Pfizer)

2,300 second doses available

Hosted by the City of Corpus Christi and Driscoll Children’s Hospital

Thursday April 1 (Pfizer)

600 first doses available

Hosted by the City of Corpus Christi and Driscoll Children’s Hospital

Richard Borchard Regional Fairgrounds

Wednesday March 31 (Moderna)

5,000 second doses available

Hosted by Corpus Christi–Nueces County Public Health District

Del Mar College-West Campus

Friday April 2 (Pfizer)

500 first doses available

Hosted by the City of Corpus Christi and Driscoll Children’s Hospital

West Oso High School

Friday April 2 (Moderna)

2,000 second doses available

Hosted by Corpus Christi–Nueces County Public Health District

St. John Baptist Church

Saturday April 3 (Moderna)

260 second doses available

Hosted by Corpus Christi–Nueces County Public Health District

To register for vaccines distributed by the Corpus Christi–Nueces County Public Health District, call 361-561-1101 or click HERE . Walk-ins will also be accepted on a first come, first serve basis.