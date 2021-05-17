City relaxes facemask rules for those who are fully COVID-19 vaccinated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The mandatory face-covering requirement at city facilities for patrons and employees who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 has been lifted.

City Manager Peter Zanoni's announcement on Monday places the city in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent COVID-19 recommendations.

All others entering City facilities must wear a mask, unless they are 2 years of age or younger. Temperature checks will no longer be taken, and social distancing requirements will be relaxed as well.

Fully vaccinated individuals will continue to have the option to wear a mask if desired.

Individuals who are not fully vaccinated must wear a mask and social distance while in city facilities.

According to the Corpus Christi–Nueces County Public Health District, you are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and two weeks after a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Beginning on Tuesday, citizens will be able to attend and make public comments in person at City Council meetings without a mask if they are fully vaccinated. Those not vaccinated will need to wear a mask.

Public comment will continue to be allowed during City Council meetings by telephone or written testimony as it has been since the inception of the COVID-19 pandemic.

