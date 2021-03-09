City of Corpus Christi and Driscoll Children's Hospital to offer first vaccine clinic for educators

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thanks to a directive from the federal government, Texas is now including school and childcare employees in vaccination clinics.

“I was just thrilled to hear that," Dr. Mary Peterson said, executive vice president and COO of Driscoll Health System. "As an executive in a children’s hospital, we of course really, really want to get children back in school. And for teachers and all the support staff to feel safe in those environments."

Driscoll Children’s Hospital and the City of Corpus Christi are teaming up to get the education community vaccinated right away. Their first strictly school and childcare vaccine clinic is Wednesday where 2400 people will get their first dose at the American Bank Center. It's not a drive thru clinic, but Peterson said it should only take half an hour a person. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This is the first clinic of its kind, offered by the city and Driscoll Children's Hospital. If educators or child care providers fell into the 1A or 1B category, they were already eligible.

"I’m really hopeful that the next two or three weeks that we can really make a huge dent into the education community," said Peterson. "It’s for education, especially for those children that depend on those school lunch programs. The kids miss that sort of social contact they have. It is difficult, as you well know to stay focused when you are in zoom meetings all day.

A question many are asking is when will children be vaccinated? The vaccines now are for those 16 years and older. Trials are being done for 12- to 16-year-old and we are told Driscoll Children's Hospital will take part in those future trials.

In June Driscoll will be working with a manufacturer for vaccine trials with 5 to 12-year-olds.

"We all know that for the most part, children have less severe disease..." Peterson said. "But we also know that they can get it. We all need to remember that, and I think continue to practice good health hygiene."

